Some 63,000 children return to primary schools in Lithuania

Some 63,000 children have already returned to primary schools in Lithuania, the country's Education, Science and Sport Ministry said on Monday.

"Based on preliminary data from municipalities, over 63,000 primary school children attended in-person classes on March 29, which is by 4,000 more than last week. Out of these, almost 7,000 are attending the schools where return depending on pooled sample testing is in force," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, learning without preventive pooled sample testing in place is taking place in 437 schools in 45 municipalities, attended by 94 percent of primary schoolchildren in these municipalities.

