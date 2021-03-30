‘A lot of ideas’ on the table as Lithuania to decide on travel restrictions next week – PM

The Lithuanian government will decide next week on whether to relax the current restrictions on non-essential travel between municipalities, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said on Tuesday.

"The movement restrictions that we have now will expire on April 6," she told reporters. "We'll know early next week what the situation is and whether to keep that restriction in place for some municipalities or perhaps modify it."

"For example, [we could] allow people who have [proof of] vaccination or negative test result to move, if it's technically possible to make the arrangements [...] so that the police can verify that."

"A lot of ideas" are currently on the table on how to ease the travel restrictions, Šimonytė added.

Lithuania has reinstated restrictions on non-essential travel between municipalities that would remain in place until April 6.

