People in Lithuania entitled to state-funded post-Covid rehab treatment

People in Lithuania who are experiencing long-term effects after falling ill with Covid-19 are entitled to state-funded at the country's sanatoriums. However, many miss out on the opportunity.

“Rehabilitation is being offered only after severe or moderate conditions,” Artūras Salda, head of the National Association of Sanatoriums and Rehabilitation Institutions, told LRT TV. “What’s the most strange is that most people come [to rehab] using their own funds."



According to Salda, the country’s Health Ministry should clarify the procedure for receiving state-funded rehab.

Meanwhile, the sanatoriums remain largely empty due to the ongoing movements restrictions, as well as the fear of getting reinfected with the coronavirus.

A sanatorium in Lithuania (associative image) / BNS

Rehabilitation can help speed up the recovery of the damaged lungs by doing breathing exercises, as well as hydrotherapy.

“It’s important to at least do kinesiotherapy to avoid further complications,” said Lina Varžaitytė, associate professor of Lithuanian University of Health Sciences.

The Health Ministry is now preparing new guidelines on post-Covid treatment.

“The ministry will [...] inform all institutions and municipalities about the availability of [rehab[ services,” Elita Radkevič from the Health Ministry told LRT TV.