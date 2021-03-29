US arbitration court opens proceedings into Lithuania’s dispute against France’s Veolia

On Monday, the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) started hearing a lawsuit filed by French energy group Veolia against the Lithuanian state.

The hearings are expected to last three weeks, the Energy Ministry told BNS. The proceedings will be confidential.

Veolia, a former operator of the heating sector in Vilnius, took Lithuania to the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in Washington in 2016, claiming that its investment in Lithuania was undermined by unfair treatment by the country's politicians and regulatory authorities.

It initially sought 118 million euros in damages but the claim was later reduced to 79 million euros.

The hearing of this case was initially planned to be concluded in January 2020 but was adjourned until the spring of 2021 at Veolia’s request.

Lithuania, meanwhile, demands more than 240 million euros from Veolia in compensation of damage done to the state and the country’s consumers. The state has accused the company of corruption and its representatives of influence peddling, unfair and competition-restricting agreements.

Artūras Zuokas' links with Andrius Janukonis, CEO and shareholder at Icor and a former member of the management board at Vilniaus Energija – Veolia's local subsidiary – came under scrutiny after both men were in 2008 convicted for attempting to bribe a former member of the Vilnius City Council. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

In 2017, Lithuania filed a counterclaim against Veolia at the ICSID in Washington. Last year, however, the country withdrew its lawsuit and decided to go to national courts instead.

Meanwhile, Vilnius Municipality and the municipal heat supply company, Vilniaus Šilumos Tinklai (VST), are seeking 560 million euros from Veolia.

