Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 1,136 cases, 21 deaths over the weekend

Lithuania reported 724 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and 412 on Sunday. A total of 23 deaths were registered over the weekend – nine on Saturday and 12 on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, a total of 3,551 people have died of Covid-19, and 7,202 deaths are considered to be related to the novel coronavirus. The country's total number of infections has risen to 213,941.

Some 8,527 people are considered to be statistically ill with the virus, meaning they have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 28 days.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,997 people received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine and 112 have received the second jab. A total of 324,250 people in Lithuania have received the first dose of the vaccine and 150,711 people have received both.

Some 735 people are currently hospitalised.

As of Sunday, Lithuania’s 14-day number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people stands at 305.4.