LRT English Newsletter: One year of ‘this’

It’s been a year of ‘this’. To spare us the need of coming up with adjectives to describe the one year of quarantine in Lithuania, LRT photographers will guide you instead. Have a look.

But, it seems, the ordeal is far from over. After detecting the South African coronavirus variant, the Lithuanian government has shelved plans to ease the lockdown and might announce new restrictions later today.

As we’re writing this newsletter, the changes are unclear as the PM kept tight-lipped to avoid creating “headlines”. One thing is for sure – we’re not going on holidays abroad any time soon. So, in the meanwhile, venture through the Baltics – in Virtual Reality.



CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST LITHUANIA



Beijing imposed retaliatory sanctions on Europeans. Among them – a Lithuanian MP and three diplomats, forming a relatively high share of the blacklisted individuals. The sanctions come in response to initiatives condemning the persecution of the Uighur minority in China.

Earlier this week, Lithuania summoned the Chinese ambassador for him to be “reminded that the protection of human rights was a long-term goal of Lithuania’s foreign policy”. Lithuania’s moves to deepen ties with Taiwan, with plans to establish a trade office moving ahead, have also irked China in the past.

Also this week, a top Estonian scientist, who previously worked for NATO, was sentenced for spying for China. Apparently, his motivations were “traditional human weaknesses, such as money and need of recognition”.



BELARUSIAN RADIATION FEARS



For several hours after a reported incident at the Belarusian nuclear plant, located just 50 kilometres from Vilnius, the country’s radiation monitoring stations went dark. The wind blew east, so no radiation spike was recorded in Lithuania. The lack of transparency has been worrying Lithuanian officials for some time, especially due to the number of other incidents reported at the site immediately after the plant’s launch last November.

Is the plant, built by Rosatom and funded by the Kremlin, a Russian Trojan horse? Andrea Bocelli writes for the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS) in Estonia.



LEADERS GET JABBED



After resuming vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine, Lithuania’s leaders embarked on a campaign to bolster the public’s trust in the jab. This week, the president, the prime minister, as well as several ministers and MPs have received the shot, more are set to follow suit.

But, the mass vaccination roll out may have to be delayed due to delivery schedule changes. Lithuania is also lagging behind on vaccinating its oldest citizens, with just under 40 percent of people aged 80 and above having received the jab.



ALTERNATIVE INDEPENDENCE DAY



On March 25, the Belarusian opposition marked the independence day – alternative to the July 3 commemorated by the regime – linked to the 1918 Belarusian People’s Republic.

On the occasion, the Baltic states blacklisted another 118 Belarusian officials deemed responsible for repressions against the opposition and have also backed a platform created by NGOs to document human rights abuses.

In Vilnius, meanwhile, Belarusian people staged various events and protests, attended by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the opposition frontrunner against Lukashenko in the presidential election last year, as well as Lithuanian officials.



EDITOR’S PICKS:



– “Girls are being used to improve demographics because Lithuania’s population is shrinking, and every child is an additional citizen.” Teen pregnancies and abortion among underaged girls remain worryingly common in Lithuania.

– Eastern Europe is home to several authoritarian leaders who run repressive regimes: labeling Alexander Lukashenko as “Europe’s last dictator” is lazy, simplistic, and wrong, argues Craig Turp-Balazs at Emerging Europe.

– Minister asks to investigate calls to shoot gay Lithuanian MP at anti-lockdown rally.

– Is Aldi coming to Lithuania? It seems so.

– A shoe store inside a closed shopping mall has used a creative approach to reopen amid quarantine restrictions. Now, shoppers enter the store via a warehouse, fulfilling the need to have a street level access.

– Saulius Ambrulevičius and Allison Reed, representing Lithuania in international ice skating, hope to qualify for the Olympic games in Beijing. But first, they have to make it to the World Championships.

– During the Soviet occupation, Lithuania housed some of the USSR's strategic missile bases and KGB listening posts. What was life like behind the fence?

– In this Lithuanian Dream Podcast, we speak about the country's popular, overlooked, as well as traumatic built heritage with the head of Open House Vilnius, Adelė Dovydavičiūtė.

– People in Vilnius have increasingly stopped taking showers in the morning, highlighting the shift in people’s daily habits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

– The Treaty of Riga redrew the map of Baltics and Eastern Europe and ended the Polish–Soviet War. But for many, it came to be seen as an unmitigated disaster – in particular among Lithuanians, Belarusians, and Ukrainians

– And don’t forget to change your clocks on Sunday.

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Justinas Šuliokas