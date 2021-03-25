Lithuanian Seimas appoints new equal opportunities ombudsperson

Birute Sabatauskaitė, a lawyer and head of the Lithuanian Centre for Human Rights, has been appointed Lithuania’s equal opportunities ombudsperson.

Sabatauskaitė's appointment was confirmed by a secret ballot in the parliament on Thursday with 75 votes in favour, 38 votes against and 17 abstentions.

MPs who supported Sabatauskaitė's candidacy emphasised her experience in the area of human rights and her competence as a lawyer.

The opponents, meanwhile, were suspicious of her activities promoting LGBTQ+ rights, insisting she would prioritise this group over others.

Sabatauskaitė's nomination was brought forward by Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen. The term of incumbent ombudsperson, Agneta Skardžiuvienė, expired last June.

Sabatauskaitė has an MA in international law and is an expert member of the European network of legal experts in gender equality and non-discrimination.

She has been working at the Lithuanian Centre for Human Rights since 2010 and has headed the institution since 2013.