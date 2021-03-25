European Parliament commemorates Baltic deportees to Siberia

On Wednesday, the European Parliament held for the first time a minute of silence to commemorate the people of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuanian who were departed by the Soviets to Siberia, MEP Sandra Kalniete tweeted on Friday.
“I thank [President of the European Parliament David] Sassoli for accepting the Baltic MEPs call to pay tribute to the victims of this crime against humanity,” the Latvian MEP tweeted.
On March 25, 1949, the Soviets began the deportation of some 95,000 people from the Baltic states to Siberia.
The deportation lasted four days.