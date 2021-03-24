One year of quarantine in Lithuania – in pictures

On March 16, 2020, the Lithuanian government took an unprecedented decision – the country was placed in quarantine.

Here is how the year unfolded, seen through the lens of LRT photographers – Justinas Stacevičius, Domantas Umbrasas, and Edvard Blaževič.

Mobile disinfection team works inside a trolleybus in Vilnius. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

At the beginning of the quarantine restrictions, business representatives estimated that 70 percent of all firms would go bankrupt unless they received government support. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Politicians, medics, and public figures were repeating the same mantra – “stay at home”. Later, a doctor in Panevėžys told LRT.lt: “There is no cure. Patients arrive and you don’t know how to help them.” / E. Blaževič/LRT

The first drive-in testing point was opened in Vilnius on March 8, 2020. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

A bus at Vilnius Airport with travellers who were ordered to go into mandatory two-week self-isolation at government-provided facilities. The order was revoked just one day later after fights and protests broke out among the passengers. / J. Stacevičiaus/LRT

Vilnius University Life Sciences Centre has been testing samples for the coronavirus. “We are mandated to enter the results into the system [...] as soon as we can. This means that we do most of our work at night,” Kristina Daniūnaitė from the centre told LRT.lt, adding that not all employees manage to sleep every night. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The first police checkpoints in the country were set up over Easter last year to prevent virus from spreading during the holidays. A little later, after a breakout of Covid-19, a town of Nemenčinė near the capital Vilnius was placed under a lockdown. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

During the quarantine, Sidabrinė Linija – an emotional support helpline for lonely seniors – saw the number of calls increase sevenfold on certain days. / E. Blaževič/LRT

A daily protest action took place every day at midday at the Cathedral Square, which saw people stage silent raves to demand government’s support for the sector. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

All public religious ceremonies were placed on hold. Here, Vilnius Archbishop Gintaras Grušas visits the Santara Clinics in the Lithuanian capital. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Medics gathered for a meeting a day before their section, including this very corridor, became a Covid-19 red zone at the Alytus Stasio Kudirkos Hospital. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The hospital in Alytus was never meant to admit Covid-19 patients, but had to be reorganised to support the nationwide effort against the pandemic as the number of new cases began to climb. According to the medics, not everyone knew that their loved ones were working with Covid-19 patients. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Last spring, some events were allowed to resume amid the loosening of quarantine restrictions. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Žalgiris Kaunas faced off Khimki from Moscow. Later, all games were only allowed to continue in empty sports halls. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

In late spring, drive-in concerts resumed alongside drive-in cinemas. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania celebrated the Coronation Day of King Mindaugas. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The Freedom Way saw thousands of people link arms in a human chain stretching from Vilnius to the Belarusian border to show support to the neighbouring country’s protesters. / E. Blaževič/LRT

The pandemic transformed education into one of the most pressing questions for the politicians. “It’s obvious that the knowledge of students after the quarantine will not be the same as four or five years ago,” Miša Jakobas, the former head of Sholem Aleichem Jewish Gymnasium, told LRT.lt. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

General elections took place in October last year. People also took the opportunity to use drive-in voting. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The country’s election results, meanwhile, didn’t raise any eyebrows. “It was a very standard Western European election, [...] where voters disappointed with those in power turned to the parliamentary opposition,” said political scientist Mažvydas Jastamskis. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The formation of the government led by Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė. / E. Blaževič/LRT

“The train has departed,” doctors said in December, when they admitted they had to triage patients due to overfilling hospitals. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“We feel everything with around a two-week delay,” said doctor Ričardas in Panevėžys. Two weeks after a spike of infections, the first patients begin to arrive at the hospitals. The spike in Lithuania's infections has been linked to the All Saints’ Day weekend. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Medics working with Covid-19 patients in Panevėžys Republican Hospital took their administration to court over unpaid bonuses – and won. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Overnight, the cancellation of flights to and from the United Kingdom due to the more contagious strain of the coronavirus wreaked havoc among the country’s diaspora. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

A parking lot outside the Akropolis shopping centre in Vilnius on December 15, a day before the country was placed under a nationwide lockdown. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Cities and towns across the country turned off their Christmas lights to mourn those who lost their lives to the pandemic. The Covid-19 death toll jumped from below 100 during the fist wave in spring to some 3,500 a year later. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“A concert for one” – LRT KLASIKA staged concerts inside empty concert halls. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Grave digger Andrius at the Karveliškių cemetery in Vilnius. The number of deaths jumped sharply in December and January – “we are now a conveyor,” Silvija Talačkienė, head of the Ramybės Takas funeral home, told LRT TV. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“It is problematic that people would like to choose, as they think, a better or more suitable vaccine,” said Rožė Perminienė from the health department at Klaipėda Municipality. “But [the laws] do not allow that. The choice is between getting vaccinated or not.” / E. Blaževič/LRT