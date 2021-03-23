Lithuanian MPs resume sittings in parliament after getting vaccine jabs

On Tuesday, Lithuanian lawmakers resumed sittings at the parliament building after they have started receiving the Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

On Monday, 32 out of 141 MPs registered to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. According to the parliament speaker, some have already recovered from Covid-19 and others have already received the vaccine due to their age group.

“We are working face-to-face today and also plan to hold a live sitting on Thursday due to a secret ballot included in the agenda,” Speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen told reporters on Tuesday. “We are also likely to gather in the chamber [next week] unless the situation deteriorates drastically.”

“However, I hope this won’t happen. Moreover, many MPs will receive at least the first jab by then,” she added.

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas. / E. Blaževič/LRT

The lawmakers are receiving the AstraZeneca jabs to boost public’s trust in the vaccine. On Monday, the Lithuanian president, the Seimas’ speaker, as well as the prime minister and the health minister received the shot.

Lithuania and a number of other European countries last week suspended AstraZeneca vaccinations amid fears that it might cause blood clots.

However, the European Medicines Agency concluded last Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and effective.