Mass vaccination in Lithuania to be delayed due to delivery changes – official

Mass vaccination from Covid-19, which is now scheduled to start in May, will probably be delayed, according to Jurgita Grebenkovienė, chancellor at the Health Ministry.

“We are planning to review the vaccination schedule, since we have been informed by producers about changes in the number of vaccines [to be delivered] in the second quarter,” she told LRT RADIO on Monday morning.

While the original plan saw the rollout of mass vaccination in the first week of May, the updated delivery plans make it impossible, Grebenkovienė said.

“Judging from what we have today, it [mass vaccination] should be delayed,” she said, without specifying how long the delay would be.

Based on the latest figures from the country's statistics service, Statistics Lithuania, the country has so far received 459,800 vaccine doses and has used 399,900 of them.

