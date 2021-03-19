Geotagged seal to be released into the Baltic Sea

A baby seal born in Latvia’s Riga Zoo will be released into the Baltic Sea tagged with a satellite transmitter, the country’s public broadcaster LSM reported on Friday.

The transmitter will allow scientists to see “if the seal can survive”, zoo representative Māris Lielkalns told the Latvian Radio.

“Studies and experience from other countries show interesting data on where and how seals travel across the Baltic Sea,” he added.

In September last year, the Sea Museum in Lithuania released 12 seas back into the wild.

The Baltic grey seals – Halichoerus grypus macrorhynchus – are a rare and endangered species that is protected in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Russia.

They have lived in the Baltic Sea for 10,000 years.

