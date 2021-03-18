Lithuania resume AstraZeneca vaccination, people will be allowed to pick vaccine

Lithuania will continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has concluded it to be “safe and effective”.

“After today's EMA meeting and recommendations delivered by the State Medicines Control Agency, vaccination with AstraZeneca vaccines will be resumed tomorrow [Friday] morning,” Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys told reporters during a media conference on Thursday night.

Gytis Andrulionis, the head of Lithuania's State Medicines Control Agency, said the body would take “additional measures” to process information about side effects and give advice to medics administering the vaccines.

However, if people refuse to get AstraZeneca jabs, they will be able to pick any other vaccine available at the vaccination site, said Minister Dulkys.

“From now on, everyone will be able to choose if they want to get the AstraZeneca vaccine,” he said. “If the preferred vaccine is unavailable, they will be contacted later.”

Moreover, state leaders, parliament members and government ministers will be added to vaccination priority list.

President Gitanas Nausėda, Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė and Health Minister Dulkys himself will get AstraZeneca jabs on Monday, he said, in an effort to boost trust in the vaccine.