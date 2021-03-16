Ryanair to launch flights between Kaunas and Liverpool

Ireland's budget carrier Ryanair will launch flights between Kaunas and Liverpool in June, the airline said on Tuesday.

Starting on June 4, Ryanair plans to offer two weekly flights during the summer months.

In January, the Dublin-based carrier announced that it was making cuts to its flight schedule across Europe in response to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Ryanair / E. Blaževič/LRT

It then suspended all flights to and from Vilnius and Palanga, leaving Kaunas–Dublin as its only operating route to and from Lithuania.

The company has also been reportedly forcing its staff in Lithuania to take unpaid leave.

