Anti-gay slurs land editor of Lithuanian news website in hate speech probe

Vilnius District Prosecutor’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into alleged incitement of hatred against gay people in an article published by Vitas Tomkus on the news website Respublika.lt.

The probe concerns an article, Welfare State Is the Authority of Fags [sic] Plus Digitalization of the Whole World (“Gerovės valstybė yra pederestų valdžia plius viso pasaulio skaitmenizacija!“), which was written and published by Tomkus, editor-in-chief of the news website, earlier in March.

The probe over alleged incitement of hatred against a group of persons on the basis of sexual orientation was launched last Friday, Gintarė Vitkauskaitė-Šatkauskienė, spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office, confirmed to BNS

Vitas Tomkus / BNS

Prosecutors have not yet brought forward suspicions against any individuals.

Jonas Valaitis, editor of an LGBT-focused news website Jarmo.net, has earlier issued a press release stating that he has turned to law enforcement over Tomkus’ publication.