Lithuanian government drawing plans to bring all primary students back to classrooms

Lithuania's ministers in charge of healthcare and education are drawing up plans to bring all primary students back to classrooms.

The cabinet is scheduled to consider the proposal on Wednesday, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said during a meeting on Monday.

“Later this week, when the health and education ministers produce a normal text of proposals or principles, we will consider conditions under which primary schoolchildren could go back to classrooms,” she said.

Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys said the proposals would be submitted for the cabinet's next meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

At the moment, all teaching in the country is conducted online. Four schools in Vilnius have joined a pilot project and resumed in-class teaching while conducting vigorous pool testing of students and teachers.

Online classes (associative image) / Shutterstock

There are plans to extend the method to another 60 schools across the country.

Most schools in the country switched to mixed or all-online teaching when Lithuania was put under a nationwide quarantine on November 7. In mid-December, stricter rules were introduced, forcing all schools to suspend in-class instruction.