Baltic states call on EU to keep Belarus top of agenda

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have called on the EU to maintain focus on Belarus as one of its top priorities.

During the meeting of the Balic heads of government, the ministers urged the European Union to take practical steps to help the Belarusian people, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on March 14.

The meeting, which took place remotely, was also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Lithuanian Prime MInister Ingrida Šimonytė also said that the country was not satisfied with the implementation of the stress test recommendations at the Belarusian nuclear plant.

Astravyets Nuclear Power Plant / AP

Read more: Brussels is misled on Belarus nuclear plant – opinion

The minister stressed that the Astravyets nuclear plant, located some 50 kilometres from Vilnius and considered unsafe by Lithuania, hinders the synchronisation of the Baltic states' energy grids with rest of the EU, as well as the development of local capacities for electricity generation, transition to clean energy and a climate-neutral economy.

The head of the Lithuanian government also noted that the EU’s Eastern Partnership programme should once again become a strategic priority of the EU.