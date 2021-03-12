LRT English Newsletter: Lithuania’s independence (restoration) day

LRT English Newsletter – March 12, 2021.

Happy (morning-after) Lithuania’s Independence Restoration Day.

If you’re wondering why Lithuania has several of them, say no more – read our brief explainer. If you’re more than aware of the historical nuances, do read about the intersection between Washington, Iraq, and the Lithuanian independence (here).

As yesterday marked a day off, we bring you a slimmer version of the weekly newsletter.

– In March, as Lithuania marked independence, Gorbachev celebrated his 90th birthday. The two are more intrinsically linked than it may seem at first, as his legacy continues to divide the opinion in the Baltics.

– A beautiful recap of Vilnius. Wilno. Vilna by Lithuanian writer Kristina Sabaliauskaitė, where she zooms in on the Lithuanian capital to deftly challenge the very concept of ‘nations’ and ‘nationalities’ in the Lithuanian historical context.

– Around the same time as Lithuania declared independence, US journalist and writer Anne Applebaum began her journey across the east. What did she witness then and what would she find on "the edge of Europe" some 30 years later? A story about how some “impersonal, bland” – political – structures became permanent, even if the same towns and cities across Eastern Europe are no longer “suffocating in [their] own dirt”.

– China has slammed Lithuania’s plans to open an economic representation office in Taiwan, urging the country “to stay true to the one-China principle” and avoid being “taken advantage of by Taiwan separatist forces”.

– This is not the first time that China’s Foreign Ministry lashed out against the country. Previously, it said that Washington was “lining up its minions” – Baltics included – to stand against Beijing. With Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania recently snubbing Xi Jinping’s overtures, it seems that the Baltic states are just not that into China.

– Brussels is misled on Belarus’ nuclear plant. “It is difficult to justify the involvement of Germany or its companies in the projects of the Putin and Lukashenko regimes,” writes Lithuania’s former energy minister Arvydas Sekmokas.

– A group of Lithuanian MPs have suggested that the government offer assistance to Polish women who want to terminate pregnancies due to fetal defects amid a near-total ban on abortion in the neighbouring country.



– Vaccination using one AstraZeneca vaccine batch has been temporarily suspended in Lithuania after Austrian authorities announced investigation into suspected complications.



– Museums and galleries in Lithuania will be allowed to reopen on Monday, as well as all shops with street access.

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Justinas Šuliokas