Lockdown changes: driving lessons resume in Lithuania, travellers required to have tests

Driving lessons and exams are resuming in Lithuania on Wednesday, while all travellers from now on are required to have a negative coronavirus test before arriving in the country.

The country's government made the decision to allow driving lessons to resume last week following protests in Lithuanian cities.

Under the latest lockdown rule changes, as of Wednesday, all incoming travellers are required to have a negative Covid-19 test done no earlier than three days before.

The requirement does not apply to people only transiting Lithuania, people who have had the coronavirus infection or have been vaccinated against it, as well as people under 16. Up until now, people could have tests in Lithuania upon arrival.

The second lockdown was introduced in Lithuania on November 7 and is now set to last until the end of March. The Lithuanian government plans to gradually ease the lockdown if the epidemiological situation improves.

Official statistics show now the rate of new coronavirus cases per population of 100,000 stands at 237 in Lithuania.