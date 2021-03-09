Disinfection robot bought by EC delivered to Lithuania

A disinfection robot purchased by the European Commission has been delivered to Lithuania and set to be brought to a polyclinic in central Vilnius, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The robot uses UV light, and not chemicals, for disinfection, meaning that staff members do not need to store, transport or handle toxic, hazardous or corrosive chemicals.

A special app is used to operate the robot, which can disinfect 18 rooms on full charge. The cleaning of one, standard-sized room takes around 10 minutes.

The European Commission says it will spend up to 12 million euros to buy 200 such robots for hospitals in EU member states.