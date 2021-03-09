Preparing for Novichok attacks: Estonians receive training, Lithuanians stall

Washington is training NATO member states on how to recognise and respond to a chemical attack. Estonia has already taken part in the drills, but Lithuanian authorities have not yet submitted a request to follow suit.

The Novichok nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union has been used by Russian military intelligence (GRU) to attack a former military officer and his daughter, Sergei and Yulia Skripal, in the United Kingdom, as well as the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Following the high-profile attacks, Washington is now training its NATO allies on how to respond if an attack happens domestically. National security policymakers as well as first responders, scientists, and security officials can participate.

“There is global interest in this topic [and] there is significant interest in [the Baltic states’] region,” Phillip Dolliff from the US State Department said in February during a special news conference.

The training programme began in the autumn last year and has already been attended by over a hundred officials from across Eastern Europe.

Novichok attack in the United Kingdom. / AP

The US official did not indicate whether such an attack could take place in the Baltic states or the use of chemical weapons in Eastern Europe is suspected.

“The training helps maintain and strengthen international [non-proliferation] norms in identifying, responding to, and ultimately preventing the use of weapons of mass destruction in assassinations,” said Dolliff.

Special training was also provided for Estonia, where US State Department, FBI officials, scientists from the National Academy of Sciences, and international experts “shared experiences about the recent encounters”. The training material was available for a wide range of professionals.

In late February, the Lithuanian government told LRT.lt that the country had not turned to the US to receive such training.

Together with other institutions in the country, “there is close cooperation with the US [as well as] various trainings, where topics presented to the Estonian officials can also be discussed”, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry told LRT.lt in a written comment.