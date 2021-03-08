Travel update: Lithuania eases self-isolation rules for arrivals from Latvia

Lithuania has updated its weekly travel restrictions, adding Malta and Serbia to the list of countries and regions most severely affected by the pandemic. Latvia, the United States, Albania, Andorra and Saint Lucia have been removed from the list.

People arriving in Lithuania is required to self-isolate for 10 days. However, those coming from the listed countries must self-isolate in accommodation separated from other family members and are not allowed to go outside. All other arrivals can go for walks within one kilometre of their homes.

The full list of rules can be found on the government’s website.

Currently, travellers must show a negative test result taken up to 48 hours before arrival or get tested once in Lithuania.

However, starting on March 10, people coming to Lithuania will need to present a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

The new requirements will apply to “all modes of transport” and “serological antibody tests will not be valid for entry”, according to the Lithuanian government. The PCR test result will have to be translated into Lithuanian, English, or Russian.

Exemptions will apply to crew members, travellers transiting Lithuania, people under 16 years old, and those who have been vaccinated or if they have recovered from the virus. People in the latter group will have to show a “positive SARS-CoV-2 PCR test or antigen test result" as proof.