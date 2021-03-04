Lithuanian president's team undergoes major reshuffle

Algė Budrytė, chancellor of the Lithuanian president's office, Antanas Bubnelis, the president's spokesman, and another two members of the president's team are stepping down, with two new advisers, on economic and legal affairs, joining the team.

Agila Barzdienė will take over from Budrytė as the chancellor, and Raminta Stanaitytė-Česniulienė, spokeswoman for former Finance Minister Vilius Šapoka, will replace Ridas Jasiulionis as head of the president's communication group.

Jasiulionis will coordinate the presidential office's cooperation with public organisations.

Budrytė, who headed Nausėda's presidential election campaign headquarters, is leaving her current post on March 12 “to look for new professional challenges”, according to the president's office.

Algė Budrytė / BNS

She will be replaced as chancellor by Barzdienė, who is known for initiating the Kurk Lietuvai (Create Lithuania) professional programme and heading it since 2014.

Bubnelis will leave his post as presidential spokesman in mid-March. He has “decided to return to the private sector”, according to the president's office.

Ieva Elenbergienė is also resigning from the president's communication group “to pursue a career in another professional field”. Liutauras Galinis, another advisor, is leaving the president's team “for personal reasons”.

Antanas Bubnelis / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Stanaityte-Česnulienė will take over as the president's chief communication adviser on March 15.

Elena Mickevičienė joined the president's economic and social policy team on Thursday, and Simona Vilkelytė will become a member of his legal team on March 8.

Three chief advisers, Jonas Vytautas Žukas, Sonata Šulcė and Aistis Zabarauskas, and two legal advisers, Ieva Saudargaitė and Vida Petrylaitė, left the president's office last June.