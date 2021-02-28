Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 982 new cases, 17 deaths over the weekend

Lithuania reported 626 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and 356 on Sunday. A total of 17 deaths were registered over the weekend – eight on Saturday and nine on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, a total of 3,244 people have died of Covid-19, and 6,481 deaths are considered to be related to the novel coronavirus. The country's total number of infections has risen to 199,145.

Some 7,480 people are considered to be statistically ill with the virus, meaning they have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 28 days.

In total, 73,027 people in Lithuania have received both shots of the vaccine.

Some 957 people are currently hospitalised, including 85 who are in intensive care units. A total of 4,827 samples were tested for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The share of positive tests stands at 7 percent.

As of Sunday, Lithuania’s 14-day number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people stood at 250.3, an increase from 249.7 recorded on Saturday.