Lithuania confirms 11 new cases of UK coronavirus variant

Lithuania reported on Wednesday eleven new cases of the British variant of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of known cases in the country to twelve.

The Kaunas Clinics hospital of the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences has this week performed genome sequencing testing on 96 samples and 11 of them had the mutation, the Health Ministry said.

Six of the samples came from Vilkaviškis, four from Kaunas and one from Marijampolė.

The first patient diagnosed with the mutated strain of the virus has already recovered.

A total of 284 samples have been tested for mutations this week. In addition to the 96 samples, another 188 have been sent to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the results are expected to be available shortly, according to the ministry.

UK officials confirmed on December 19 that the new coronavirus variant had been detected in the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson then said the new strain could be 70-percent more transmissible.

This prompted many EU countries, including Lithuania, to temporarily ban flights from the UK.

