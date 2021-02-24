Lithuania extends lockdown until end of March, loosens facemask rules

Lithuania's government has decided to extend the lockdown for another month, until the end of March, while easing some restrictions.

As of next week, wearing facemasks will not be mandatory outdoors, as long as people can maintain two-metre distances. Masks remain mandatory in indoor public places.

Moreover, restrictions will be lifted for travelling between the country's six biggest cities and their surrounding districts: Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipėda, Šiauliai, Panevėžys, and Alytus.

Otherwise, restrictions on travelling between municipalities for non-essential reasons – eg other than work, healthcare and funerals – will remain in place until March 15.