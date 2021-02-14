Coronavirus: Lithuania records 885 new cases, 30 deaths over the weekend

Lithuania reported 510 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and 375 on Sunday. A total of 30 deaths were registered over the weekend – 17 on Saturday and 13 on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, a total of 3,070 people have died of Covid-19, and 5,938 deaths are considered to be related to the novel coronavirus. The country's total number of infections has risen to 190,724.

Some 9,508 people are considered to be statistically ill with the virus, meaning they have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 28 days.

In total, 98,062 people in Lithuania have received the first shot of the vaccine and 54,342 have received two jabs.

Some 1,089 people are currently hospitalised, including 105 who are in intensive care units. A total of 5,054 samples were tested for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday, Lithuania’s 14-day number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people stands at 273.6.