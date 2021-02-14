The future of painting in the Baltics – interview

What’s the future of painting in the Baltics? In conversation with the jury of the yearly Young Painter Prize (YPP).

This year’s award, which was first held in 2009, went to Elena Antanavičiūtė and her painting Belly, while the Special Mention prizes were awarded to Samanta Augutė and Sonata Riepšaitė.

As a gallerist, what do you think is the future of painting? We have been hearing for many years now that painting was ‘dead’, yet we still see painters exploring the new painterly forms. What is the situation today with painting as a medium?

Liina Raus: We know very well that poetry did not manage to die, so why should painting? It is a powerful medium, but it takes some effort for a young painter to make his work stand out. There is much more to it than a combination of technique and content; it must be part of artist’s personal experience. Painting is credible and coherent only when the artist is passionate about it.

What I expect from the young artists is their critical approach towards the forms of production and the materials they use.

Organisers of the Young Painter Prize, Julija Dailidenaitė and Vilmantas Marcinkevičius. / A. Žukovas

Jānis, as an artist, what are your thoughts on YPP? Do you think young artists find it useful?



Jānis Avotiņš: Speaking of its representative quality, YPP rises up to the level of the entire Baltic region. It is able to both question the wider traditional context and address the characteristic discourses of each individual country. During the discussion stage, this latter approach turned out to be most surprising – we saw all these locally contextualised notions, and the ones that did not make sense to the other members of jury mostly had to remain open.

YPP can certainly be helpful for the winner! But it might also be helpful for every other participant too if only she or he do the same homework what jury did – read dozens of applications, find their (sometimes) hidden qualities, and give them marks.

Speaking of the YPP format – perhaps these kind of competitions are more useful to the public rather than the artists themselves? As an artist and founder of YPP, what do you think?

Vilmantas Marcinkevičius: I agree. Competition is the key here, but this also gives the event the aura of significance. If it weren’t for the Golden Lion Lithuania received in Venice, we wouldn’t be so happy as a nation. Now we have a reason to be proud of this achievement. We can debate endlessly about who wins and why.

Perhaps, the winners are determined by this unique combination of forces and circumstances that the artwork happens to be in that day; they make the artwork stand out. It does not necessarily happen because of the artistic qualities; the winner might as well be chosen because of its relevance at that particular moment. The public is always entertained by these competitions, and if they disagree with the jury – all the better, because this results in interesting discussions.

Exhibition of this year's YPP. / A. Žukovas

Isn’t it a bit tricky when you have to pick the best painter by judging from just a single canvas that represents them?

Jānis Avotiņš: I always cheated. One painting is clearly not enough. It can either be a key work, or it can be somewhat marginal. I strongly believe that every human being on earth can make at least one strong painting in her or his life, and it doesn’t matter whether you are two or 102 years old.

Vilmantas Marcinkevičius: The jury always has an opportunity to familiarise itself with a wider scope of the artist’s work because the latter include them in their applications. These days, the jury is willing to look up the artists online anyway and see what is offered by their social media and other public resources. Which is why, in order to make informed decisions, the jury has to discuss things and put some effort into the research work.

How does it feel to judge the artworks online? Is it still an objective way?

Artist Lina Lapelytė: Painting is one of the more screen-friendly media, and I believe that the online stage of selection has been carried out more or less objectively. Meanwhile I am happy that, during the second stage, the organisers gave us the opportunity to encounter the artworks in the physical space. Despite the obligatory distancing involved, this experience was crucial in understanding the true scale of artworks which turned out to be one of the decisive factors in some cases.

Exhibition of this year's YPP. / A. Žukovas

Lina, what is your impression after this year’s YPP? Any unexpected tendencies you noticed?

Lina Lapelytė: I loved the artworks, and I appreciated the creative experiments with form and content. I wish there was more! I am happy to have met with the whole lot of young artists – they are all great!

The jury was unanimous in recognising the supporting texts that the artists submitted with their work. But there were also cases when a seemingly good artworks would lose their appeal after reading the badly written statements, which made me wish that they didn’t have them written in the first place.

The range of artworks was truly wide – some referred to the Soviet past, others to the capitalist present, while others still to their personal experiences. One could also see how the artists with the experience of studying abroad were tackling with global issues and using more innovative forms rather than referring to the local ‘schools’.

What is your opinion about the young generation of painters in the Baltics? Do you see any similarities or differences?

Jānis Avotiņš: The manifestations of tradition are still a bit nebulous among the young generation, independent of their contexts. Maybe the problem is their preferencing the artistic to the cultural tradition.

The traditional folklore still dominates the collective memory and mindesets, and perhaps the shelter that the tradition provides is less appreciated and less noticeable because the flow of collective mythologies was disrupted by the complicated histories in the region.

So in most of the artist applications we witness their confused identities, which, of course, is partly indicative of the zeitgeist. Thus some of the best applications and artworks were mostly about expressing the deeply subjective moods or playing poetic games.

Exhibition of this year's YPP. / A. Žukovas

What about the YPP winner and the two Special Mentions? Why did the jury agree about these choices?

Liina Raus: Sadly, I did not have an absolute favourite. I had conflicting feelings and thoughts about some of the works – they, in a way, stood out in the overall list, but I was still dubious. So, I tried to put them on the discussion table, but of course, not all of the ones I wanted to discuss have made it to the end stage.

Elena Antanavičiūtė’s Artist Statement and her portfolio convinced us enough to follow the creation and development of her upcoming work. And what mattered here was her honesty and the expression of her personal experience.

Meanwhile all jury members seemed to be equally bored with the large format canvases. That was one of the reasons we nominated Samanta Augutė and Sonata Riepšaitė for Special Mention. Augustė’s watercolours were dynamic, joyful and unpretentious. Riepšaitė’s metaphysical works stood out with their distinct quality and calmness.

Let’s go back to Elena Antanavičiūtė. Why was she the star of the year? What made her the winner?

Jānis Avotiņš: It was about being honest and restricting yourself to the criteria of artistic attitude and talent. It was her focus on the inner moods and, importantly, her essay, which appeared to be more then a subjective diary.

Although one might feel tired of all the gender and body-related issues everywhere around the sphere of art, it was the best painting on this matter I have seen lately. It was also authentically feminist.

Also, the ugliness in her work is non-sentimental and humane instead of being simply disgusting. Her sensitive and non-crafty articulation of painting is not merely gestural; quite the opposite – it is the brush that follows the thought. Hopefully the YPP prize will help her to retain and develop this approach.

Exhibition of this year's YPP. / A. Žukovas

For some, an award might be an impetus to aim higher and work harder, while others seem to become content and stop evolving. What would be your advise to the up-and-coming artists?



Lina Lapelytė: Art-making is not about being competitive and winning prizes. Success is more like an accident that leads to the formation of a certain environment where some particular artworks stand out amid the others as more important or impressive.



It is important to understand that recognition is never absolute. I expect the contemporary artists to be more resilient to the competitive stress, and be more open to things like collaboration and sensitivity towards each other and their surroundings.

This year’s YPP jury was comprised of: Jean-Max Colard (art theorist, curator, literary critic, chair of the Talk Programme at the Centre Pompidou in France), Liina Raus (gallerist, director of Kogo galerii, collectionist), Jānis Avotiņš (a prominent Latvian painter, tutor and lecturer; work exhibited in Saatchi Gallery and Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle), Lina Lapelytė (artist, composer, the Golden Lion holder at the 58th Venice Biennale for her opera-performance Sun and Sea (Marina)), and Vilmantas Marcinkevičius (Lithuanian painter, art collector, and YPP co-organiser).

This interview was prepared by Karolina Tomkevičiūtė on behalf of the YPP.