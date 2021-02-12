LRT English Newsletter: Failed ‘blitzkrieg’ and where’s my vaccine?

LRT English Newsletter – February 12, 2021.

Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that the “blitzkrieg” against Belarus has failed, which he has on multiple occasions (in rotating and zigzagging order) blamed on the US, the EU, Poland, and the Baltic states. Maybe he meant the short balloon ‘war’ – as labelled by Belarusian memes – when the country scrambled military helicopters to shoot down children’s balloons from Lithuania.

CHANGING DATA SETS

Lithuania has changed how it calculates active cases of the novel coronavirus. Previously, not all people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 and had recovered would be marked as ‘recovered’ by their GP.

So now people will be declared as having recovered from the virus 28 days after testing positive. Thus the number of people currently ill with Covid-19 has dropped from 40,269 on Wednesday to 11,960 on Thursday. However, this will have little effect on the lockdown easing steps, as they are based on the 14-day number of new infections per 100,000 people.

The way in which the country calculates death statistics has also changed. As of this week, the statistics office will report three different types of deaths related to Covid-19 – those who have died directly of the illness, those infected with the coronavirus who have died of other causes, and everyone who has died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

The third and largest segment means that the country’s coronavirus-related death toll has jumped from 3,013 to 5,840. Therefore, critics have said that the previously reported ‘excess deaths’ may be overestimated, as more people have died from Covid-19 (indirectly) and not due to being denied access to health services or other reasons.

WHERE’S MY VACCINE?

We enquired whether foreign nationals fit into the country’s vaccination plan. The answer is yes, but with some nuances. The bottom line, according to the Health Ministry, is that you qualify as long as you pay the mandatory health insurance (PSD) premiums and are a registered resident.

Although, those falling outside the priority categories and age groups may have to wait longer, as Lithuania is unlikely to meet the 70-percent vaccination target, according to the health minister.

But in any case, Lithuania will not buy the Russian vaccine, which the country's foreign minister likened to “bringing the sun from Moscow” – a reference to the delegation that travelled to Moscow after Lithuania was occupied by the Soviets to ostensibly apply for joining the USSR.

LOCKDOWN EASING

The government is allowing non-food stores with direct street access as well as hairdressers to reopen. Here’s a breakdown of what the lockdown easing will look like. Bear in mind, though, that the steps may be adjusted each week. Also, try to stay home as much as possible, pleaded the Lithuanian prime minister.



Meanwhile, a court in Lithuania has rejected the first damage lawsuit filed by a dental clinic over pandemic restrictions. The verdict: the law allows the government to introduce business restrictions because of the quarantine. The clinic plans to appeal the ruling.



NO LOVE BETWEEN LIBERALS AND CONSERVATIVES?



As foreseen by some commentators, LGBTQ+ rights are showing a rift in the liberal–conservative coalition. The reason: a candidate for the country’s Constitutional Court. He has been a vocal advocate for gay rights which some MPs from the Homeland Union, the conservative party in the three-way coalition with the liberals, say go against their “worldview”.



COLD SHOULDER FOR CHINA



The delayed and highly anticipated Cina’s 17+1 summit with Baltic and Eastern European countries, chaired by President Xi Jinping himself, was met with little fanfare. Despite declarations of “huge cooperation potential”, the Baltic states snubbed the event by sending ministers instead of heads of state. Increasingly, countries in Eastern Europe are forced to tread carefully between Beijing and Washington as tensions between the two continue to rise.



