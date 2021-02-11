Opposition party forms Lithuania's ‘shadow cabinet’, snubbed by former PM

Lithuania's Farmers and Greens Union, a former ruling party and now the biggest parliamentary opposition group, has announced its ‘shadow cabinet’ and an alternative programme. It is headed by the party's leader, who does not have a seat in the parliament, but excludes the former prime minister.

The shadow Cabinet approved by the party's council in late January consists of:

Ramūnas Karbauskis (shadow cabinet leader)

Aurelijus Veryga (health)

Kęstutis Mažeika (agriculture)

Giedrius Surplys (foreign affairs)

Valius Ąžuolas (finance)

Guoda Burokienė (interior affairs)

Dainius Gaižauskas (national defense)

Ligita Girskienė (environment)

Eugenijus Jovaiša (education, science and sports)

Deividas Labanavičius (economy)

Arvydas Nekrošius (energy)

Aušrine Norkienė (culture)

Agnė Širinskienė (justice)

Tomas Tomilinas (social security and labour)

Arvydas Vaitkus (transport)

Veryga, Mažeika and Vaitkus were ministers in the cabinet of former prime minister Saulius Skvernelis.

All shadow ministers, except for Vaitkus, a member of Klaipėda City Municipal Council, and Karbauskis, who gave up his seat soon after elections, are parliamentarians.

On Thursday, the Farmers and Greens Union also unveiled the shadow cabinet's programme, saying it is an alternative to the current conservative-liberal government.

“Unlike the parties in the current ruling majority, the Farmers and Greens Union champions traditional family for which the state must provide all the necessary resources to develop and grow, study and work, be healthy and safe, and live in a clean environment,” the party said.

The party has 32 seats in the parliament, Seimas, making it the biggest opposition group.

Saulius Skvernelis / E. Blaževič/LRT

Former prime minister Skvernelis, who is not a member of the party, but ran for parliament on its ticket, said he was offered a spot in the shadow cabinet, but refused.

According to Skvernelis, a shadow cabinet should involve more than one opposition party.

“If it comes to real action, it's clearly not going to happen that one party in Lithuania could form the government,” Skvernelis told BNS. “It is a matter of coalitions.”

He added that he did not believe the actual government would acknowledge or turn for assistance to Karbauskis' shadow cabinet.

“If the real government asked for assistance from the opposition, the shadow government, however string, active or intelligent it may be, this would mean partial incapacity and weakness of the real government,” according to Skvernelis.