Plans to hike tuition fees leave Lithuanian students anxious about access

The government's drive to improve education quality has students concerned about rising tuition fees and worse accessibility.

In an effort to raise the quality of studies and ensure better pay for academics and lecturers, Lithuania's Ministry of Education is planning to increase state funds per student.

In Lithuania, funding per student is about 4,300 euros on average, one of the lowest in Europe and 2.2 times below the EU average of 9,400 euros. Therefore, the government is planning to raise funding to improve the quality of education.

“Our ambition is to ensure world-class studies. We want to see these fruits in four years,” says Deputy Minister Gintautas Jakštas.

The proposed plan would see the funding increase 25 percent, or by 35 million euros from 2022 to 2027.

However, this would also mean an 8–15 percent increase in tuition fees for students, depending on the field of study. Currently, tuitions fees vary between 1,500 and 15,000 euros per year.

The government is also planning to cut the number of the state-funded places at higher education institutions, arguing some of them have been left unfilled in recent years.

In 2020, out of 16,500 state-funded places over 3,000 remained empty due to the declining number youths graduating from schools and poor math exam results.

Under the proposed plan, state would fund studies for 12,000 students, or about 55–60 percent of all school graduates.

According to the deputy minister, this will not reduce the accessibility of higher education, since each year fewer graduates are competing for state-funded spots.

“We plan to avoid having any vacancies,” said Jakštas.

Objections from student representatives

However, the plan has been criticised by student representatatives, saying it will affect the university goers that have to pay the fees.

Student reps have also criticised the Education Ministry for raising the interest margin that banks can charge for state-backed student loans. The margin – the interest that banks are allowed to charge on top of the base rate – will go up from 2.1 percent to 2.9 percent.

The new interest rates is introduced by Swedbank, the only bank issuing state-backed student loans.

“Every year, the interest margin for student loans is set by the State Studies Foundation and the Ministry of Finance,” said Eivilė Čipkutė, the president of the Association of Lithuanian Banks.

For the last four years Swedbank was the only participant in the state tenders to provide student loans.

“The Ministry of Finance proposed the higher margin, arguing that it will increase the competition. We see the result now,” said Eigirdas Sarkanas, head of the Lithuanian Students' Union.

According to Čipkutė, other banks do not participate, because the margin is too low. For comparison, Latvia's student loan margin was 3.5 percent last year, she said.

According to the Lithuanian Studies Foundation, students signed 7,043 loan agreements last year, totalling 13.4 million euros. Most students borrow to pay for tuition and about a fifth seek loans to cover living expenses.