Lithuania allows hairdressers, small shops to reopen next week

Lithuania's government decided on Wednesday to allow non-food shops with direct street access and hairdressers and beauty salons to reopen next Monday.

Retailers, hairdressers and other service providers will have to ensure at least 20 square meters of floor space per customer or serve only one customer at a time.

“Today, our task is to get moving from a certain point and see how we manage,” Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė told the cabinet.

The permission to reopen is limited to shops that have a floor space of up to 300 square metres and “direct access from the street or a separate entrance used only by the shop's customers”.

On Tuesday, the government drafted a plan for a gradual phase-out of lockdown restrictions.

The cabinet rejected a request from the Lithuanian Association of Retail Companies to increase the space limit to 500 square metres.

The government also allowed street vendors to sell non-food products. The current restrictions on travel between municipalities and gatherings remain in place.

Hairdressers, beauty salons and most non-food stores in Lithuania have been closed since December 16.

Read more: Lithuania's lockdown phase-out plan – key points