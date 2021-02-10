Lithuania records some 1,500 excess deaths in January

Lithuania registered 41 percent more deaths in January than the year before. According to the country’s statistics office, 4,981 people have died, up by 1,451 from January last year.

The number of births has also decreased from 1,923 to 1,678, Statistics Department said on Wednesday. The number of people leaving and arriving in the country has also gone down.

In January, 2,805 people, including 1,613 Lithuanian citizens, came to the country, and 2,522 people, including 1,321 citizens, left the country.

The country’s net immigration stood at 283 people, compared to 965 in January last year.

Lithuania's total population shrank by more than 3,000 people, from 2,795,175 in early January to 2,792,155 in early February.

