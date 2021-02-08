Lithuanian president pushes for lockdown easing

The epidemiological situation in Lithuania allows easing the lockdown, says the president's adviser, adding that the government should take heed of the situation of small businesses.

The government refused to lift restrictions on businesses last week, but promised to review the issue this week.

“The situation in Lithuania is improving and has been clearly improving for the past several weeks, and in this specific environment, it is important to look for a new balance between easing the lockdown and preventing further infections,” said Simonas Krėpšta, a chief adviser to President Gitanas Nausėda and head of the Economic and Social Policy Group at the presidential office.

“The president believes that the pandemic situation allows looking for safe ways to partially ease the lockdown, while focusing on the safest areas and those that need relaxing most,” he told reporters on Monday.

Simonas Krėpšta / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to the adviser, small businesses “are now absorbing the heaviest punch”.

The president's office suggests either allowing businesses to reopen in select municipalities with lowest infection rates or introduce strict conditions across the country.

“For example, the beauty industry could be subject to the same measures that dentists are using now,” Krėpšta said.