Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 270 new cases

Lithuania has registered 270 new coronavirus infections and 14 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Monday morning.

While this is the lowest daily increase of new infections since October, the low number is partly due to slower testing during weekends.

The coronavirus-related death toll now stands at 2,955, including four earlier fatalities added to the tally on Monday.

Meanwhile, 57 people were confirmed as having recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Overall, 187,039 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. The country currently has 43,506 active cases and 138,207 recoveries.

As of Monday morning, 78,622 people in Lithuania have received their first coronavirus vaccine shots and 45,499 have been given two jabs, including three and 94 in the last 24 hours, respectively.

A total of 1,981,506 tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in the country so far, including 2,460 in the past 24 hours.