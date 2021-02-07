Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 1,167 new cases over the weekend

Lithuania reported 676 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and 491 on Sunday. A total of 25 deaths were registered over the weekend.

As of Sunday morning, a total of 2,937 people have died of Covid-19. The country's total number of infections has risen to 186,770, including 138,108 who have recovered from the coronavirus and 43,364 who are still ill.

In the past two days, 984 people have received their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 6,234 have received the second jab.

In total, 78,552 people in Lithuania have received the first shot of the vaccine and 45,336 have received two jabs.

Some 1,243 people are currently hospitalised, including 143 who are in intensive care units. A total of 3,803 samples were tested for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.