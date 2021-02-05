Lithuania starts vaccinating teachers, those refusing tests risk suspension

Lithuania started vaccinating teachers this week, in hopes that this will allow resuming in-class teaching in the near future. While it is not mandatory, teachers who refuse to get Covid-19 jabs will be asked to get regular tests or face suspensions, an Education Ministry official said.

Around 1,200 pre-school and primary school teachers in select municipalities had received vaccine shots by Thursday, said Health Ministry spokesman Julijanas Gališanskis.

Vaccination of teachers across the country will start next week, he told BNS.

“According to plans, all pre-school and primary school education workers willing to get vaccinated will get the first dose of the vaccine within two weeks,” he said on Thursday.

The plan is to vaccinate some 30,000 teachers and school workers who have direct contact with students.

While vaccination is not mandatory, teachers refusing to get Covid-19 shots will be subject to additional requirements.

“If they don't get vaccinated, educators must get tested. [...] If they don't do that, their employers will be obliged to suspend them from duties, without pay, until they present a certificate that they're not infected and can do their work,” Tomas Daukantas, a chancellor of the Education Ministry, told reporters on Thursday.

School class (associative image) / BNS

He added, however, that “the ministry hopes that educators will be sensible” and get the jabs.

Non-vaccinated teachers will have to get tested every 10 days, according to the ministry. The tests will be provided for free.

On Friday, the Education Ministry released a statement, clarifying that preventive coronavirus testing is not mandatory. It did not say, however, if teachers who do not get vaccinated or tested would be allowed to teach in-class.

Under the lockdown rules introduced last December, all education institutions had to switch to online teaching. The government has yet to decide when students will be allowed to return to classrooms.