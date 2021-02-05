Lithuanian court rejects first damage lawsuit over pandemic restrictions

A court in Vilnius has rejected a dental clinic's lawsuit against Lithuania over potential damages caused by the government's decision to put the country under quarantine last spring.

It is the first known case over restrictions on businesses during the pandemic.

Vilnius Regional Administrative Court ruled on Thursday that the government of Saulius Skvernelis did not exceed its powers when it declared a state of emergency in the country.

Representatives of the clinic plan to appeal.

In its suit filed with Vilnius Regional Administrative Court, Aukštaitijos Implantologijos Klinika, a dental and beauty services provider, claimed the government had no powers to impose business restrictions, adding that the restrictions were disproportionate. The clinic demanded around 34,000 euros in damages for lost revenue and also asked to turn to the Constitutional Court for it to rule on the constitutionality of the government's resolution.

The court ruled, however, that the law allows the government to introduce business restrictions because of the quarantine.

Court of law (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“The government used proportionate measures, as the public was facing the spread of an unprecedented disease that posed a deadly threat,” the court said in a statement.

The curt also concluded that the duration of the restrictions, two months, was not excessive and, with the financial relief offered to businesses, the measures met the proportionality criteria.

Nerijus Zaleckas, the lawyer representing the clinic, told BNS he would appeal against the ruling with the Lithuanian Supreme Administrative Court, stating that the regional court failed to look into the request to turn to the Constitutional Court.

“We will appeal 100-percent. We lodged the request to turn to the Constitutional Court back in August and the court failed to look into that request,” the lawyer said.

He also said he disagreed with the court's assessment of the government's restrictions.