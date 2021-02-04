Lithuanians report 311 adverse reactions to vaccines, including numb tongues

Lithuania's State Medicines Control Agency (VVKT) received 311 reports on suspected adverse reactions to Covid-19 shots during the first month of vaccination.

The majority of them, 297, were related to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while 13 had to do with the Moderna jab. One report did not indicate which of the two vaccines was suspected to have caused an adverse reaction.

The reports were filed between December 27 and January 28. They account for “0.37 percent of the used vaccine doses”, according to the agency's head Gytis Andrulionis.

Over 84,000 vaccine shots were used during the assessment period, he told reporters on Thursday.

Lithuania's results did not stand out from those of other European countries, according to Andrulionis.

Vaccine / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Read more: Mass vaccination in Lithuania to start in July

Out of the total number of reports on adverse reactions, 298 were classed as mild or moderate, while 13 were severe and required hospitalisation.

“Most reports included fever [...], in one third of all cases. There were also many reports about headaches, although people with high fever often suffer form headaches, too,” said the VVKT's spokeswoman Rugilė Pilvinienė.

Some people also reported weakness, muscle pains, swelling, allergic reactions.

Even though the majority of the reports were about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, it is because Lithuania only started using Moderna shots in late January.

Moderna vaccine / AP

One elderly person passed away a week after receiving a shot, but, according to the VVKT, it is not linked to the vaccine. The person had previously undergone an organ transplantation and was on immunosuppressants. The person did not report any adverse reactions after the vaccination.

In another case, a young person from peripheral facial paralysis after receiving the shot. The patient recovered several days later.

Twenty reports were about reactions that were not indicated by the makers of the vaccines, which included numbness of face or limbs. Five people reported their tongues went numb after the shots.

According to Pilvinienė, all unusual reactions to vaccines will be investigated.