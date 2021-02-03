Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 760 new cases, 16 deaths

Lithuania has registered 760 new coronavirus infections and 16 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday morning.

The coronavirus-related death toll now stands at 2,867, including four earlier fatalities added to the tally on Tuesday.

A total of 1,081 people were confirmed as having recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Overall, 184,208 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. The country currently has 46,722 active cases and 132,326 recoveries.

In the past 24 hours, 1,543 people have been given the first coronavirus jab, and 1,937 received their second shot.

As of Tuesday morning, 74,213 people in Lithuania have been vaccinated once and 25,231 have been given two jabs.

A total of 8,028 people in the country have been tested for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.