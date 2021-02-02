Estonian officers receive US training to respond to Novichok attack

Estonia's emergency services received training for how to respond to a Novichok attack, the country's public broadcaster ERR reports.

Virtual training for national security policymakers, first responders and scientific leaders was organised by the US Embassy in Tallinn.

“Recent events in Europe have highlighted the real threat of government-sanctioned, targeted weapons of mass destruction attacks. An effective national response to counter such heinous acts requires strong communication channels between technical experts, law enforcement, and policymakers,” a statement from the US Embassy said.

Novichok nerve agents are chemical weapons developed by the Soviet Union. It was recently used against opposition leader Alexei Navalny, while in 2018, former Russian military officer and double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with Novichok in Salisbury, England.

The Russian government is widely believed to be behind the attacks.

The training for Estonian officers is part of the US Department of State's series of initiatives to be held across Europe, according to ERR.