Police raid Vilnius cafe suspected of breaking lockdown

Six clients were fined for having meals in a Vilnius cafe that was raided by the police following media reports.

Under Lithuania's lockdown rules, introduced last December, cafes and restaurants are only allowed to serve takeaway food.

However, a report by Delfi.lt last weekend indicated that a cafe in Vingis Park was serving food in its covered terrace.

Responding to the report, the police organised a raid, Commissioner General Renatas Požėla said on Monday.

“[Police] officers arrived with officers of the [Vilnius] municipality's Public Order Department and saw violations,” he told reporters during a press conference.

Police spokesman Ramūnas Matonis specified to BNS that six clients were issued fines, while the owners of the cafe were summoned to the municipality and face an administrative case.

Individuals who break Lithuania's lockdown rules can be fined between 500 and 1,500 euros, while organisations face penalties between 1,500 and 6,000 euros.