Lithuanian MP resigns from historical memory commission after Holocaust comments

Lithuanian MP Valdas Rakutis from the ruling Homeland Union is stepping down as head of the parliamentary committee on historical memory following his controversial comments on Holocaust.

In an op-ed published on Wednesday, the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Rakutis claimed that "there was no shortage of Holocaust perpetrators among the Jews themselves". His comments drew rebukes from the country’s leaders, ambassadors, public figures, as well as fellow party members.

On Friday, Rakutis said he decided to quit the parliamentary Commission for the Cause of Freedom and the National Historical Memory because he had been asked to by the leadership of the Homeland Union–Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) and its parliamentary group.

He also said he wanted to take political responsibility for his comments. "I hope that this step will help to eliminate unnecessary tensions both at home and abroad [...] and will allow further discussion to develop in a more constructive direction," he added

Valdas Rakutis / BNS nuotr.

According to Rakutis, he wanted to analyse the causes and manifestations of the phenomenon. "The statement that I, a political novice, made with this intention on International Holocaust Remembrance Day has unfortunately had the opposite result," the MP said.

"Instead of [encouraging] people to delve into the essence of the phenomenon and understanding its complexity, the text caused great dissatisfaction and international uproar, and hurt and disappointed many people who are dear to me," he said.

"I admit that several carelessly chosen words and generalisations were not accurate and appropriate in today's context, and also gave a basis for interpretation and speculation."

Rakutis apologised "to all people who felt offended, to my colleagues and party leaders and members, and to diplomats and citizens of friendly countries".

In his op-ed, the MP wrote that “there was no shortage of Holocaust perpetrators among the Jews themselves, especially in the ghetto self-government structures”.

“We must name these people out loud and do our best to ensure that there are no people like them again,” he wrote, “but [we] also [have] to answer the question of what were the views of the Jews themselves, what ideas led some Jews to collaborate with the Soviet authorities [and] hold important positions in repressive Soviet structures”.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda / J. Stacevičius/LRT

‘Regrettable misunderstanding’ – Lithuanian president

On Friday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said Rakutis’ comments further hurt victims' relatives.

"Really, it's a regrettable misunderstanding which took place on such a really memorable day when we once again bow our heads and remember the victims of the Jewish nation during the Second World War," the president told reporters on Friday.

"Regrettably, we sometimes hear from fairly competent people with major political responsibility such considerations that further hurt victims' relatives, our partners, therefore, I hope conclusions will be drawn out of this, that Mr Rakutis' opinion does not reflect the opinion of the party's political group in the Seimas or the Seimas," he added.

Faina Kukliansky, leader of the Jewish Community in Lithuania, has demanded from the Prosecutor General's Office to launch a pre-trial investigation into the denial and distortion of the Holocaust.

The Nazis and their local collaborators killed over 90 percent of Lithuania's pre-war Jewish population of more than 200,000 people during World War Two.

More than 900 Lithuanians have also been named Righteous Among the Nations by Israel for risking their lives to save Jews.