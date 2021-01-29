Thermo Fisher to up production in Lithuania, make supplies for vaccines and tests

Thermo Fisher Scientific Baltics, the Lithuanian branch of the US-based medical and scientific equipment manufacturer Thermo Fisher Scientific, is opening a new production building in Vilnius on Friday.

The 5,500-square-metre building will produce more reagents, the chemical compounds used in production, for developers of vaccines and therapy products, including Covid-19 vaccines, the company said in a press release.

"The expansion project testifies to the potential of our country – from advanced research and training of young talents to our ability to implement projects together with Lithuanian partners in a very short time," said Thermo Fisher Scientific Baltics CEO Algimantas Markauskas.

The company began producing reagents for Covid-19 testing last spring.

The new unit has created almost 150 new jobs. The company employs a total of 1,300 people.