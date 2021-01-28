Lithuanian anti-corruption body launches probe into vaccination at dental clinic

Lithuania’s anti-corruption watchdog has launched a pre-trial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 vaccination process at Vilnius University Hospital's dental clinic.

On Thursday, the Special Investigation Service (STT) said that around 20 people received the jabs at the Žalgiris clinic even though they were not members of its personnel and did not belong to a priority group.

No suspicions have been brought forward so far.

In January, eight lecturers from Vilnius University's Institute of Dentistry, having no employment contracts with the clinic, as well as one of the clinic's founders, who is now retired, were vaccinated.

The Health Ministry said the lecturers could not be vaccinated under the priority procedure and launched an investigation.

Žalgirio clinic. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Vytautė Pečiulienė, head of the Žalgiris clinic, told BNS the lecturers were vaccinated as they were scheduled to start working with patients and students as of February 1 under temporary employment contracts.

The clinic's director said those vaccinated included Laura Linkavičienė, daughter of MEP Juozas Olekas, as well as her husband Tomas Linkevičius.

Previous investigations dropped

The STT has also investigated potential vaccination abuses at the Republican Hospital in Panevėžys, Šilutė Hospital, and an ambulance service provider in Šilutė, Ambulansas.

The officers carried out 11 searchers in Vilnius, Panevėžys and Klaipėda.However, the STT decided not to launch pre-trial investigations due to a lack of evidence.