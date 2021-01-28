Lithuania completes first round of vaccinations at care homes

Lithuania has concluded the first round of coronavirus vaccinations at social care institutions, the Social Security and Labour Ministry said on Thursday.

Over 6,000 elderly people and people with disabilities, as well as more than 4,000 staff in care homes have received their first shots of the vaccine.

Since two jabs are required to develop immunity against the virus, the second round of vaccinations will begin at the end of next week, the ministry said.

“The first round of vaccinations in social care institutions went smoothly. The vaccinated residents and staff of care homes are feeling well, and we are preparing for the second round,” Social Security and Labour Minister Monika Navickienė said in a press release.

Rapid antibody tests are carried out before vaccination to find out if the person has had the virus in the past several months. Those who test positive are not vaccinated.

Medics receive vaccines in Klaipėda. / N. Jankauskas/LRT

There are 203 care homes in Lithuania with about 13,000 residents and more than 8,500 staff. Over 5,000 of the residents, or about 40 percent, have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently around 1,000 active coronavirus cases in care homes, about half the number recorded a month ago. The ministry says the figure has been steadily declining.

