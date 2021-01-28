Lithuania ranks 35th in global corruption perception index

Lithuania failed to improve its score in Transparency International's latest global Corruption Perception Index, staying at number 35 in the world.

Lithuania is ranked 35th out of 180 countries in the 2020 index with a score of 60 points on a 100 point-scale, unchanged from the 2019 index.

The country is placed 14th among EU member states.

"Lithuania’s unchanged score is a reminder that our anti-corruption success does not solely lie in the hands of enforcement institutions," Transparency International Lithuania CEO Sergejus Muravjovas said in a press release on Thursday.

"It also depends on politicians, public and private sectors’ leaders willingness to comply with the laws, make well informed decisions and seek more transparency in their daily activities. It is time for each organisation to set achievable and measurable anti-corruption goals," he added.

Lithuania's anti-corruption watchdog, the Special Investigation Service (STT). / E. Blaževič/LRT

Globally, Denmark and New Zealand continue to share the first place with 88 points each.

Among Lithuania’s neighbours, Estonia rose to number 17 in the latest index with 75 points, up from 74 points and 18th place last year. Latvia scored 57 points and 42nd place (up from 56 points and 44th place).

Poland received a score of 56 and is at number 45th (down from 58 points and 41st place). Belarus is placed 63rd in the world with 47 points (up from 66th place and 45 points), and Russia is at number 129 with 30 points (up from 137th place and 28 points last year).

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories based on how effectively they are able to manage corruption. It uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt. The level of corruption in the public and government sectors is evaluated by various experts and business leaders.

Lithuania's new government has decided to measure its success in the fight against corruption based on the index. Its programme aims to achieve a score of 70 points in 2024.