Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,774 new cases over the weekend

Lithuania reported 773 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, in addition to 1,001 new infections reported on Saturday.

Eighteen people were reported to have died from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours. Lithuania's total coronavirus death toll currently stands at 2,649.

In all, the country has confirmed 176,624 infections since the start of the pandemic. Currently, 52,892 are considered active cases, while 119,085 people have recovered.

So far, 58,039 people in the country have received the first jab of coronavirus vaccine, 8,997 have been vaccinated twice.