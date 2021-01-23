Five more songs advance to Lithuania's national Eurovision semifinal

The second qualifying round in Lithuania's national Eurovision selection saw five performers advancing to the semifinal where they will compete to represent the country in Rotterdam this May.

A jury and televoters on Saturday selected five performances out of ten.

Aistė Brokenleg, Home

Norbertas, Man in Need

Gebrasy, Where'd You Wanna Go?

Evita Cololo, Be paslapčių (No Secrets)

Gabrielius Vagelis, My Guy

They will join five contestants who made it through the first qualifying round last week:

Voldemaras Petersons, Never Fall For You Again

Titas and Benas, No

Martyna Jezepčikaitė, Thank You Very Much

Milita Daikerytė, Shadows

BE U, Love Yourself

The Roop, who won Lithuania's national selection last year, will advance to the finals straight away, with the song Discoteque.

Lithuania will choose its national Eurovision winner on February 6.