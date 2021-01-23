Five more songs advance to Lithuania's national Eurovision semifinal

The second qualifying round in Lithuania's national Eurovision selection saw five performers advancing to the semifinal where they will compete to represent the country in Rotterdam this May.
A jury and televoters on Saturday selected five performances out of ten.
Aistė Brokenleg, Home
Norbertas, Man in Need
Gebrasy, Where'd You Wanna Go?
Evita Cololo, Be paslapčių (No Secrets)
Gabrielius Vagelis, My Guy
They will join five contestants who made it through the first qualifying round last week:
Voldemaras Petersons, Never Fall For You Again
Titas and Benas, No
Martyna Jezepčikaitė, Thank You Very Much
Milita Daikerytė, Shadows
BE U, Love Yourself
The Roop, who won Lithuania's national selection last year, will advance to the finals straight away, with the song Discoteque.
Lithuania will choose its national Eurovision winner on February 6.