2021.01.23 22:58

Five more songs advance to Lithuania's national Eurovision semifinal

The second qualifying round in Lithuania's national Eurovision selection saw five performers advancing to the semifinal where they will compete to represent the country in Rotterdam this May.

A jury and televoters on Saturday selected five performances out of ten.

Aistė Brokenleg, Home

Eurovizija 2021. Aistė Brokenleg – „Home“

Norbertas, Man in Need

Eurovizija 2021. Norbertas – „Man in Need“

Gebrasy, Where'd You Wanna Go?

Eurovizija 2021. Gebrasy – „Where`d You Wanna Go?“

Evita Cololo, Be paslapčių (No Secrets)

Eurovizija 2021. Evita Cololo – „Be paslapčių“

Gabrielius Vagelis, My Guy

Eurovizija 2021. Gabrielius Vagelis – „My Guy“

They will join five contestants who made it through the first qualifying round last week:

Voldemaras Petersons, Never Fall For You Again

Eurovizija 2021. Voldemars Petersons – „Never Fall For You Again“

Titas and Benas, No

Eurovizija 2021. Titas ir Benas – „No“

Martyna Jezepčikaitė, Thank You Very Much

Eurovizija 2021. Martyna Jezepčikaitė – „Thank You Very Much“

Milita Daikerytė, Shadows

Eurovizija 2021. Milita Daikerytė – „Shadows“

BE U, Love Yourself

Eurovizija 2021. BE U – „Love Yourself“

The Roop, who won Lithuania's national selection last year, will advance to the finals straight away, with the song Discoteque.

The Roop – „Discoteque“

Lithuania will choose its national Eurovision winner on February 6.

