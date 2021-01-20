Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,232 new cases, 16 deaths

Lithuania registered 1,232 new coronavirus infections and 16 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday morning.

Over the same period, 1,864 people were confirmed as having recovered from the virus.

The coronavirus-related death toll now stands at 2,514, including four earlier fatalities added to the tally on Wednesday.

Overall, 172,060 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. The country currently has 57,823 active cases and 110,451 recoveries.

As of Wednesday morning, 54,211 people in Lithuania have received their first coronavirus vaccine shots and 6,236 have been given the second jab.

A total of 1,828,786 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in the country so far, including 9,421 over the past 24 hours.